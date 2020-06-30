Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has declared that the state has not recorded any additional case of ‎COVID-19 in the last 15 days.

The Governor, who stated this at a press briefing held at Government House, Dutse, said the state is gradually overcoming the surge of the pandemic after not recording new cases of the disease despite intensive testing.

Governor Badaru said the development has led to the state task force on COVID-19 mainstreaming all the 19 general hospitals in the state to enable them to receive and test patients for the disease.

He explained that after the testing, samples would be transferred to the newly formed molecular laboratory to process results.

He noted that despite the improvement in the number of recorded cases, there are indications that some people are flagrantly flouting NCDC advice on the use of face masks, social distancing protocols and the washing of hands.

The Governor said the Shawarin weekly market has been suspended indefinitely, stressing further that the disrespect to the rules, particularly at market places, viewing centres and ‎other social gatherings, would no longer be tolerated.

He declared that the impressive development regarding no new COVID cases has ‎caused the government to ask public officers from grade level 12 to resume work starting next Monday.

Governor Badaru finally concluded by thanking the Dangote Group for donating two ambulances to the state while declaring that commissioners in the state have pledged 10% of their salaries to the fight of the pandemic in the state.