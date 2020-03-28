Girl:-“Mom, why don’t we go to the playground anymore? Why am I not at school today? Why are you not at work today? When do I get to see my friends again?”

Mom:- (Breathes out heavily )” You have got so many questions but my answers to all of them are related to a certain new infection that can make people really ill.”

Girl:- “Is it the CARONA VIRUS?” ( she interrupts)

Mom:- “Yes Darling… It is the CORONA VIRUS DISEASE. We are advised to stay at home to reduce the chances of getting infected.”

For many, staying at home never felt so strange as the reason to the unexpected break rather than holiday has become a global issue. With so much news about the increasing number of people infected with the virus and the difficulties encountered by the ‘developed countries’ in containing the disease or reducing the number of people dying from the disease, many have been left asking questions about how prepared Nigeria is to handle extreme situation if need be. It can be said that it is difficult to be completely prepared for a pandemic since no one anticipates it, however, it can reasonably be expected that countries all over the world would put in place some measures even though they have not recorded any case. In many countries social distancing is no longer news, it has become a way of their current lives and an important aspect overlooked may be the mental impact of self-isolation or lockdown measures could have even after the pandemic have settled- a uniting or divisive effect. Although the glaring priority may be the urgent need to undertake actions that will reduce morbidity and mortality from the disease, it is very obvious that health of many have been directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic following the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of health – “Health is a state of complete physical, social and mental wellbeing and no merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. Many also consider the spiritual and financial components to be very important to health.

COVID-19 started as epidemic in China, then it became a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and now is considered a pandemic .The WHO reports global levels of COVID-19 to be over three hundred and seventy thousand and over sixteen thousand deaths (as at 24th March 2020), COVID-19 has been assessed to pose very high risk to global health. Hospitals with capacities for hundreds and thousands of admissions/treatment for COVID-19 are being established across many countries in the developed world, face masks, ventilators and other essential equipment are being massively produced or required in trying to tackle the issue at hand.

For people who do not know about the disease and/ or why they need to stay at home or avoid unnecessary movements, corona virus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease which causes respiratory illness and is caused by a coronavirus which was newly discovered. It is highly contagious airborne and is transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, especially when there is close contact and tiny droplets land in the mouth or nose or even face of the uninfected person. Although regarded as less frequent, there may also be spread through handling contaminated surfaces/ materials and touching eye, nose or mouth. Anyone, male or female, older or young, can be infected, however, some people may experience severe illness such as the elderly, pregnant women, those on treatment for cancer, those on medication that lowers the immunity. Older adults (greater than 65years) and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. A person with COVID-19 may experience fever (increased body temperature), cough (dry), difficulty in breathing following contact ( recent travel or someone with similar symptoms), recently some affected people have shown gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain but these are not established. It is possible for an individual to be infected with the virus without showing or experiencing any signs or symptoms as the incubation period of the virus(based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses) is between 2-14days( i.e the period between infection and manifestation of symptoms). COVID-19 can cause severe illness that may lead to death, this may also on depend on host factors, like level of immunity, presence of co-morbidities. As can be noted, the symptoms of COVID-29 are

very similar to those of the common cold or flu it is therefore important to self – isolate or maintain reasonable distance( avoid close contact) with anyone having symptoms. When symptoms are suspected to be caused by COVID-19 it is best to report to the nearest hospital or contact appropriate authorities for further assessment. People are advised to prevent spread of the disease by staying at home (only going out when necessary), washing hands properly, using alcohol-based sanitizers, maintaining social distancing, use personal protective devices especially by those caring for ill people. Preventive measures cannot be over emphasized and needs to be frequently repeated as prevention is a vital consideration:

staying home when sick

covering mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing and disposing of used tissue immediately

washing hands often with soap and water( for atleast 20seconds)

Avoid touching mouth, eyes or nose frequently especially with unwashed hands

cleaning surfaces that are frequently touched and objects.

Healthcare workers are no doubt in the frontline as they treat and care for those who are infected or suspected to be infected, so they are at higher risk of getting infected. During a pandemic like this, the common assumption that everyone presenting to the hospital at this time is infected with the virus until proven otherwise, may help health workers maintain the highest level of safety precautions.

Health quote of the week

“Periods like this may cause uncertainty , anxiety and panic for many people. However, everyone has an important role to play in curtailing the spread of the corona virus. It’s like this, WHAT I DO TO PROTECT OTHERS, I DO TO PROTECT MYSELF IN ACTUAL SENSE.”