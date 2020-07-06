Moshood Adebayo

Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Michael Ryan, has affirmed the readiness of organisation to collaborate with bodies like The SCOAN to advance the cause of the war against the Coronavirus.

The organisation spoke against the backdrop of a video of a medical doctor, who allegedly testified to receiving healing for COVID-19 after purportedly receiving prayers from a Nigerian Pastor, TB Joshua. During an interactive session last Wednesday, a panel of top WHO officials was questioned on the miracle by a Cameroonian journalist.

While praising the role of faith-based organisations in providing accurate information to communities, Ryan said: “Certainly, spiritual leadership is very important in times like this.”

The WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, former Ethiopian Minister of Health, also added that faith and science should go together.

“We know many religious leaders who would really advise their followers to follow their faith and at the same time use science. The two do not contradict; they go together.

We will call on all religious leaders to be in this fight and save lives,” the WHO senior official said.

He had earlier echoed TB Joshua’s prophecy where he declared 2020 “the year of humility” in which “God would humble us with our challenges.