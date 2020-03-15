Omoniyi Salaudeen

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the 40 people, who had contact with the COVID-19 index case in Ogun State, virus free and would be released from quarantine shortly.

Officer in Charge, WHO Nigeria, Dr. Braka Fiona, made this known when she led her team, in company of the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, to the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele in Abeokuta.

Dr. Fiona said the contacts had no detection of symptoms related to the virus, while encouraging the state government to implement the Incident Action Plan (IAP), as it was a comprehensive approach that would assess the preparedness aspect, risk communication, surveillance and point of entries across the state, in order to prevent massive outbreak.

“The likelihood that another case may come in, is there and we need to ensure that the borders are not porous, as Ogun state shares an international border, thus making it the gateway to passengers traveling through the rest of the country. So we need to encourage that the plan and guidelines are well implemented and articulated,” she said.