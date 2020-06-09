Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said three North East states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe recorded a single-day rise in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the first week of June.

WHO Health Emergencies, North East office in its weekly report released, yesterday, said 22 cases were reported on June 4, describing it “the worst day across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States since the index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Borno on April 19.”

It said the pandemic shoot up in the three states with 49 cases between May 29 to June 4, representing 14 per cent increase compared to 12 per cent in the early weeks of May.

WHO said a total of 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the three states with Borno having 358 cases and 20 deaths. Adamawa recorded 38 and Yobe has 49 cases. Borno accounts for 76 per cent of all confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area.

The organisation said 2, 219 samples were collected within the week for COVID-19 test, an increase of 51 per cent from the previous 1, 473 samples.

WHO sad more than 900, 000 persons have been reached with messages on social media to de-stigmatise them. It expressed concern over community spread in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. Borno recorded eight new confirmed cases as at Monday