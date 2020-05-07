Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has said that Lagos State secured a grant of N10 billion from the Federal Government in the fight against the outbreak of COVID 19 due its commitment to the fight.

Mr Adesina was speaking in an interview with WAZOBIA Radio as to why the Federal Government released a N10 billion grant to Lagos State, but failed to extend same to other states who had put forth similar requests to the Federal Government.

He said on Thursday that, “Any state that is doing its work and is not not complaining and is not saying bring money, bring money, bring money, the Federal Government would do all that is necessary to assist”

“Technical support is very very important, very vey important… Lagos State got technical support before it got financial support, manpower support is very good, facility support is very good” he stated.

“And then when it comes to financial support, the Federal Government will always do whatever is necessary to support” he stated

Recall that at the beginning of the COVID 19 outbreak, the Federal Government released a N10 billion Naira Special Intervention Fund to Lagos state to increase its capacity to respond to the outbreak.

On why Vice President Osinbanjo has not been very visible in piloting the programs of his office, Mr Adesina said that on the contrary, Vice President Osibanjo has never been out of the news adding that he is everywhere doing his work.

“He heads the Economic Sustainability Committee. They hold meetings and these news (items) are on the televisions,” he stated adding that some of these meetings are now virtual or through videos.

He said the Vice President is hale and hearty and doing his work.