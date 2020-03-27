Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said he went into self isolation while awaiting the result of his test from the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja, following contact with some confirmed cases of Corona virus (COVID-19).

Sule stated this on Friday in Lafia, at a news conference on the outcome of his result from NCDC, which has turned out negative.

He said that in the course of discharging his official responsibilities, he had come in contact with some persons who were later diagnosed to be COVID-19 positive; and so he immediately went into self isolation.

He expressed gratitude to God that the result, which came out around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, had been confirmed negative.

He added that samples from his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe and Sidi Bage, the Emir of Lafia, who both had contact with him during the period, had turned out negative as well.

He prayed God to heal the entire world from the deadly disease and intervene in bringing an end to the pandemic so people could go back to their normal lives.

The governor also appealed to members of the public, who had contact with any confirmed case of COVID-19, to go into self isolation and report to the appropriate authorities through the phone numbers provided.

He also expressed gratitude to God that so far there had not been any confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nasarawa State; and assured the public that government was doing everything to protect citizens and contain spread of the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor said for now, markets in the state would still be opened to give people the opportunity to stock up their homes with food and essentials in case of any eventuality.

Sule said social and religious gatherings including weddings, Churches services and Mosques prayers, were henceforth restricted to not more than 50 persons; adding that anyone who violated the directive would be sanctioned.

He, however, said the measures taken so far to contain the spread of the virus would be reviewed as events unfolded.

The governor therefore, advised people of the state to continue to maintain social distancing and improve their personal and environmental hygiene to avoid being infected. (NAN)