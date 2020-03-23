Nigerian businesses need to prepare and brace themselves for a highly challenging period ahead as the coronavirus pandemic disruption of day-to-day life and commerce.

This follows the Federal and State Governments’ recent announcements of a set of bold measures to halt the spread of the virus in Nigeria, including travel bans, school closures and limits to the size of public gatherings.

“While these actions are necessary and commendable, they are steering businesses into uncharted territory,” says Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. “The operating environment, already difficult following years of lacklustre growth, will become even more challenging in the weeks ahead.”

As this health and economic crisis unfold, large organisations will have to contend with the challenge of managing complex operations across multiple entities and geographies – each with its own set of measures in place to tackle the pandemic.

“There is now a pressing need for effective risk mitigation and business continuity measures, and these must include partner firms, suppliers and other stakeholders,” Sogunle said.