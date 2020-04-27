Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Prior to President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to lock down some states on March 29, 2020, it was clear to many stakeholders that the power sector had already gone on recess, which was why the nation was almost in total blackout.

For instance, on March 26, 2020, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), a service provider covering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states had sent a notice to customers about its plans to scale down operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his statement, AEDC’s General Manager (Corporate Communications), Oyebode Fadipe, noted that the company’s business continuity plan has prepared to cater for those who must be on duty because their work schedule required that they be physically present at their worksites. The duty plan also includes those who can work from home or other remote sites as well as those who have to be on standby in the event of the need to beef up the workforce.

While encouraging its customers to report their faults and complaints through online platforms like the social media, AEDC said customers who want to pay for their electricity could do so through any of the online payment channels such as the USSD codes for prepaid and postpaid customers and other service providers.

AEDC said that while it is concerned with the need for service delivery, it is also mindful of the need to “flatten the curve, halt the spread of the pandemic and save lives.

“Humanity is fighting the war of survival never seen in modern history.

“No one person can fight a personal battle let alone a battle that confronts the entire human race. It is therefore clear to us that much more than ever before, we need each other to jointly confront and defeat this enemy of mankind.

“We need the support of our customers at a time like this by showing understanding when any situation that is contrary to service delivery occurs”, AEDC said.

On March 30, 2020, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) acknowledged that the power sector was experiencing some challenges because of shortage of gas supply.

It listed some of the thermal plants that were having challenges of gas supply as Geregu Gas, Geregu Nigerian Integrated Power Plant (NIPP), Sapele NIPP, Olorunshogo NIPP, Olorunshogo Gas, Gbarian, Alaoji NIPP and Omotosho Gas. Other power stations also experiencing low gas supply include, Delta II and IV; Okpai, Egbin Power Plant, Independent Power and Paras Energy.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform Nigerians that the power sector is still experiencing gas supply shortage to many power plants across the nation. The gas supply shortage has constrained the capacity of many thermal power generation stations.

“TCN reported the poor gas supply to power stations few weeks ago but the shortage has persisted till date. This has reduced the quantum of electricity transmitted to the eleven distribution companies and other point load electricity consumers across the nation.

“TCN Management has commenced discussion with the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some selected power plants and it is receiving positive response. With positive response from NNPC, TCN Management is hopeful that the gas supply will soon be resolved” the company said.

Similarly, Generation Companies (GenCos) announced to their stakeholders that it has established a telework protocol to encourage their workers to work from home.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji said that the generation firms have also established telework protocols, to the extent that non-essential, non-critical employees work from home, while implementing their “continuation of services” plan to ensure operations and service delivery continue as usual to prevent even more economic disruption.

Before then, President Muhammadu Buhari in his speech, specifically appealed to the power sector not to shut down operations because of the pandemic.

But how far the sector has adhered to this plea is left for the consumers to judge.

According to Buhari, the restriction of movements order does not apply to certain frontline sectors of the economy.

“This order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organisations in health care related sectors; manufacturing and distribution. Furthermore, commercial establishments such as food- processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities; power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted. Although, these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

“Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted. All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier. Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority” the president appealed.