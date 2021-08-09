From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has explained that second phase COVID-19 vaccination earlier scheduled to commence on Tuesday in Abuja has been postponed to next week Monday.

According to him, “The start date for the vaccination has been postponed to next week Monday. This is to enable the National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), finish its assessment and preparatory processes”, he said in response to a text message.

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 had in a statement by the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, said: “This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off exercise of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be communicated, please.”

The statement titled, ‘Postponement of phase II of national vaccination programme’, said the postponement was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), who is also the chairman of the PSC, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The PSC had on Saturday in a statement by Bassey announced that the second phase vaccination against the pandemic will formally commence on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is after the committee secured the approval of the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the United States Government to Nigeria. In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, August 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja,” statement read on Saturday.

The vaccines were donated by the United States Government to Nigeria and delivered through the COVAX facility on August 2, 2021.

The COVAX is a United Nations-backed effort that promises access to vaccines for up to 20 percent of participating countries’ populations.

The US President, Mr. Joe Biden, had in May, this year, pledged to share 80 million vaccines with countries around the world to protect the most vulnerable; and Africa is expected to receive 25 million of the these 80 million.

Nigeria in March received four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which led to the successful vaccination of 3,938,945 eligible persons across 36 states and FCT, representing 98 percent utilisation of the vaccines.

