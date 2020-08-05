While the world is still battling the adverse effect of deadly COVID-19 pandemic; Prince Onyeka Eze have reiterated the need for all and sundry to take necessary precautions in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

Onyeka stressed this while addressing some health workers who paid him a courtesy visit recently.

He stated that Coronavirus pandemic remains a plague on earth and only when the simple necessary precautions are taken at 100% level then there is an assurance that the curve will bend.

“I will continue to urge our people to take necessary precautions against this plague by being observant, keeping away from crowd, regular hygiene practices such as hand washing with soap and hand sanitizers, use of protective face masks and regular medical check up. If we remain on our watch we will stay safe and live better,” he said