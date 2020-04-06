Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the release of N2 billion to buy off agricultural products to cushion the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

He maintained his position that Federal Government was playing politics with issues bordering on COVID-19, stressing that no state is more important that the other.

The governor declared this yesterday, when he briefed journalists in Port Harcourt, on the steps taken by the state government to ameliorate the sufferings occasioned by border and market closure in Rivers. He said the state government has set up a 33-man committee, to be headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, to work out modalities for effective implementation for the policy.

He explained that the agricultural products would be bought of from farmers and fishermen to ensure that the goods were not sold out to other states.