TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Secretary to Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike was proactive, pragmatic and determined in the protection of lives of Rivers people against the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Danagogo, who is also the Chairman of Rivers State Food Palliatives Procurement Committee, said that the present COVID-19 crisis being experienced in Nigeria, would have been averted or drastically minimized, if the nation’s leaders had taken proactive and pragmatic steps with zeal and passion like Governor Wike, to ensure borders were timeously and properly checked and closed to contain the pandemic.

The SSG, while receiving palliatives from members of the Petroleum Contractors Trade Section, under the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said, Governor Wike saw on time that, Rivers, being the capital of the hydrocarbon industry of the nation, was at risk of being vastly exposed to the novel virus.

He stated: “The governor saw that what was happening in Lagos will happen in Rivers. We have three functional airports – the International Airport, Airforce Base and Bonny Airport, which means people are coming in from all parts of the world”.

Danagogo regretted that, the governor’s proactive efforts to nip the disease in the bud were misunderstood, criticised and resisted by people from different quarters both within the state and at the federal level.

He urged the citizens to stay cautious and abide by the rules of physical distancing and always wear face masks.

The SSG thanked members of the Petroleum Contractors Trade Section for the support as it was a time for all to show love and brotherly kindness, especially in the provision of medical equipment that were now scarce.

“Any effort at supporting the government is very much appreciated and particularly heart-warming when we hear organisations are supporting communities they operate in.

“This is a time the masses are in need and provisions for host communities in times like this, no doubt, yields good relationship”, he expressed.

He added that names of companies and individuals who have supported and partnered with the Rivers government would be published later.

Earlier, representative of the Petroleum Contractors Trade Section, Mr. Adonijah Owiriwa, said the support was initiated in consideration of the fact that most businesses by the association were carried out in the state.