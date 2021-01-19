From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed civil servants on salary Grade Levels 01 to 13, except those on essential duties, to stay away from duty, following the spike on COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The stay-at-home directive arising from the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, takes immediate effect from today (Wednesday).

Governor Wike’s directive was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins, yesterday.

He directed officers from Grade Levels 14 and above to be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices until further notice.

The governor charged permanent secretaries and Heads of Extra-ministerial offices to ensure compliance with the directive within the strict context of the COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “Accordingly, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive within the strict context of the COVID-19 protocols.

“This directive, which takes effect from Wednesday 20th January, 2021, shall remain in force until His Excellency, directs otherwise”.