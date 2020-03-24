TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is heading a 12-man task force on the enforcement of ban on public gatherings and places of worship in the state against Coronavirus pandemic.

The state government announced the constitution of members of the task force yesterday, saying that the ban was to control the spread of coronavirus.

Other members included: the state Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Force Commander, Naval Commander, State Director, Department of State Services, State

Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also among the task force members were: Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Staff, Government House, and Commissioner for Health.

The State Commissioner for Information and Comminication will serve as secretary.

The task force will hold its inaugural meeting today (Wednesday) by 11am at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike had, in his statewide broadcast on Monday, banned public burials and weddings; shut public parks, night clubs and cinemas.

He also directed religious organisations in the state to temporarily stop open worship, among other measures.

