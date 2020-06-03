Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced total closure of three popular markets in the state.

Closure of the markets, including Oginiba Slaughter, Oil Mill and Mbiama, was announced yesterday, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

Also, the state government said it has not approved any Goat Market on Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East West Road.

On the Oginiba Slaughter Market, the governor warned: “Government warns that anybody who goes there for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.”

Similarly, the governor warned concerning Oil Mill Market: “All those using Igbo-Etche Road as an alternative illegal market are hereby warned to desist forthwith or risk destruction of their goods.”

Also, government warned that any attempt to continue trading activities at Mbiama Market would lead to the complete destruction of the market.

The governor directed chairmen of Emohua and Ahoada-East local government areas to ensure the illegal Goat Market on Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East West Road is shut down immediately.