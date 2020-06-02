Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the total closure of three popular markets in the state.

The affected markets included Oginiba Slaughter Market, Oil Mill Market and Mbiama Market.

The closure of the markets was announced Tuesday in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The state government added that it has not approved any Goat Market along Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East-West road.

On the Oginiba Slaughter Market, the governor warned: ‘Government warns that anybody who goes there for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.’

Similarly, the governor warned concerning Oil Mill Market: ‘All those using Igbo-Etche Road as an alternative illegal market are hereby warned to desist forthwith or risk the destruction of their goods.’

The government also warned that any attempt to continue trading activities at Mbiama Market would lead to the complete destruction of the market.

The governor directed chairmen of Emohua and Ahoada-East Local Government Areas to ensure that the illegal Goat Market along Elele/Ahoada stretch of the East-West Road is shut down immediately.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has flagged off the decontamination of markets in Ohio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Local Areas.

He said that the state government has not announced the reopening of markets because of the decontamination exercise to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Wike said: ‘We will not stop at any length to make sure that within the available resources we have, that we do all we can to make sure that Rivers people are safe and healthy.’