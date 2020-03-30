Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced immediate suspension of the Council Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and his vice for failing to implement directive on closure of markets.

The governor has also imposed a dusk-to-dawn restriction of movement in some parts of the state capital.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Wike said the council boss and his deputy failed to enforce the state government directive on market closure.

He said the State Security Council reached the decision to impose a dusk to dawn curfew on Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, following the violation of the market closure order, after it monitored compliance with the State Government’s directive.

“With effect from Tuesday March 31, 2020, there will be a dusk to dawn curfew from Obiri-Ikwerre Junction( Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road .

“All beer parlours and public drinking joints are hereby closed because they have suddenly become an extension of night clubs that were earlier shut down.

“Any beer parlour or public drinking joint found to be open shall be acquired by the State Government.

“All landlords are advised to warn their tenants who use their property as beer parlours or public drinking joints to adhere to this directive.

He charged traditional rulers, youth leaders and Community Development Committees to ensure that all beer parlours remain closed.

“Any traditional ruler, who allows markets to be open in his domain will be deposed.

“Government is investigating the illegal operation of markets at night at Woji and Elelenwo Communities. Further violation by residents of these two communities will attract declaration of curfew.”

Governor Wike said further violation of the directive for markets to remain closed would attract a state-wide curfew.

He also announced waivers to different categories of persons in view of the directive of the State Government.

“Traditional rulers, youth leaders and Community Development Committees are to ensure that beer parlours and public drinking joints in their areas remain closed,” he declared