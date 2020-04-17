TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would prosecute ExxonMobil for flouting the state Executive Order, by bringing in 22 persons into Rivers without authorisation.

Governor Wike has also stated that the companies operating in the state must support Rivers government in the fight against COVID-19.

He made the vow when he updated the media on the steps Rivers government had taken in the containment of Coronavirus.

The governor maintained that the law that applied in the case of Carveton Helicopters’ pilots that were arrested and charged to court, would be used against ExxonMobil.

Governor stressed that ExxonMobil does not operate in the state and, therefore, has no reason to bring in 22 persons, whose health status as regards COVID-19 could not be ascertained.

He vowed: “This one (ExxonMobil’s case), we will go to court. We are in civilian government, not military.

“ExxonMobil does not operate in Rivers State. How do they assure us of the health status of the people they brought in the state.

“The same law that applied in the case of Carveton Helicopters, will also apply on ExxonMobil”, Wike stated.

He commended the management of Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), for writing and agreeing to the conditions of the state government about the movement of their expatriates.

The state governor also lauded security agencies and health workers for their commitment to combating the spread the virus in the state.

He urged Rivers residents to be patient with the state government over the hardship they were passing through, saying it was the sacrifice people have to make to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Wike alleged sinister plots by politicians in Abuja to see Rivers infested with the virus, expressing gratitude to God for fighting the state.

“Only God can fight for us. Only Him can save us. This state is in the hand of God. If it is not God, I don’t know where we will be. We will do all we can to protect Rivers State”, the governor noted.

He disclosed that the second index case would be discharged on Friday, after the first case had earlier been discharged.