Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District has urged Nigerians to pray fervently for urgent divine solutions.

The senator who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption spoke on Friday when he addressed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wamakko said “this is a pandemic willed by the Almighty Allah and we have the unshakeable belief that, He will bring urgent, divine plausible solutions to the menace.

“With fervent prayers, God will further pity us and bring an end to the very obnoxious pandemic.”

Senator Wamakko also admonished Nigerians to wash their hands with soup regularly, as well as regularly drink water.

He further advised the citizens to be law abiding , as well as heed to all directives and health advisory by both the state and federal agencies.

Wamakko also called on the people to listen to sensitization messages on the broadcast media, as part of measures to stem the tide of the pandemic.

He prayed the Almighty God let the souls of the deceased rest in peace, grant speedy recovery to those infected and the protection to the healthy ones.

