Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 has said that out of the 1840 people that have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, 183 persons have so far tested positive to the virus as at July 18, 2020.

According to a member of the Committee, Bemgba Iyortyom who posted the update on his Facebook wall, of the total confirmed cases, 84 had been successfully treated and discharged while 92 cases are currently active and are receiving treatment in designated hospitals in the state.

Iyortyom noted that 40 new cases were confirmed positive by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as at Friday July 17, this year.

Although NCDC had announced 42 new cases for Benue, Iyortyom explained that two out of the 42 confirmed cases were repeat cases.

“Repeat tests are carried out on confirmed cases being treated after a specified period to ascertain their current status. This means that a second tests was carried out for already confirmed cases which were being treated.

“If we should include repeat case results as new cases then we would be stating them twice as confirmed cases.

He explained further that six COVID-19 deaths have so far been recorded in the state while one case has also relocated.