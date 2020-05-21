Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government on Thursday said a 75-year-old woman whose sample was sent to the NCDC laboratory earlier has died from complications of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to two.

‘We can confirm that one (1) of the samples sent to the NCDC accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the COVID-19 virus infection,’ the government tweeted.

‘The new positive case, a 75 -year-old female, has died from complications of the virus.

‘As at 3:30 pm on May 21, there are five (5) active cases of COVID-19 in Ekiti State.

‘That brings us to a total of

Active: 5

Discharged: 13

Deaths: 2.’