Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said women are the most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country and beyond, because of their roles as caregivers.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, stated this in Abuja while receiving 600 bags of 50 kg rice, 200 packs of macaroni, 50 packs of sugar, 3 bags of 100 pieces of wrappers from her colleague in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, to distribute to the most vulnerable women in the society to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

Tallen, while pledging to ensure equitable distribution of the items to the vulnerable groups, called on well-meaning Nigerians assist their neighbour in any way they can, adding that it would be embarrassing to see people eating from dustbins. “You will agree with me that this pandemic has hit almost everybody and women are the most hit. Women have been carrying so such burden because they are the caregivers. “We appreciate this gesture and I want to assure you that we will distribute these items to the various vulnerable women organisations. “I want to use this medium to call on all well-meaning Nigerians and women leaders who can afford to reach out to the needy and put smiles on their faces. “If every community reaches out to needy Nigeria would be a better place. It would be embarrassing for people to go out and look for food in the dustbins while their next-door neighbour has so much,” she said.

Farouq had earlier said the gesture was part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s mandate to better the lives of vulnerable women in the society.