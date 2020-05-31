Christy Anyanwu

Tessy Biobaku has passion for coaching and talking to people on how to keep fit, make life easier and better against all odds. In the face of the distortions and disruptions to lifestyle caused by COVID-19, Biobaku has been engaged in coaching women on what to do, to keep fit and trim, and be happy all through the period of the pandemic.

How has being a fitness coach influenced your personality?

Though I am not a certified fitness coach, my inclination towards physical activity and wellness, especially with respect to women’s health instigated my interest. My quest is geared towards creating awareness with focus on housewives, who are homemakers that I prefer to describe as domestic engineers. I want them to embrace fitness which is a very key factor in the home. Personally, I believe that when you are a catalyst for change, you are able to capture the hearts of people with good character. This has sustained my interest and I find it fulfilling because it resonates with and gives me the confidence to strive for greater impact. Prior to my first tenure as the Women President of Ningi Bonny Residential Area in 2009, I was able to initiate aerobic training and this impacted my fellow women positively. Exercise is an invigorating experience which could help ignite emotional, physical intimacy bonding as well as intellectual ability. A healthy mother and wife is more confident in stirring academic excellence in the lives of the children and providing mental support for the husband.

Tell us memorable moments you have had in this field?

There have been a lot of great memorable moments from feedbacks I have been getting. For instance, health issues have been taken care of and the women have more confidence resulting in increased self-worth.

The lockdown means that many women would add extra weight during this period. What advice do you have for them?

It is no brainer that you need to be cautious about your health. However, I understand that we need a support system in moments such as the present COVID-19 period. So, call up a friend or a coach, express your concerns to loved ones. It’s not basically the food, the underlying factor is the stress and boredom and we need to intentionally maintain a structured healthy routine, such as engaging in any form of 30-minute exercise regimen, increase water intake during the day and less in the evening, having fruits in the morning and veggies in the evening. You should eat more of a balanced diet and healthy meal on or before 7pm, maintain normal sleeping time but you could make it earlier. We could take advantage of this time to rest more but not to eat more.

Would not having enough money to buy food be an advantage?

The Ramadan fast is ongoing, which is being observed by Muslims. It is still important for exercise to be incorporated with balanced meals but it should be more of consuming light meals and going for at least 30-minute walk after food. Financial inability during period is still a disadvantage because, money is not just for buying food but also for other important basic needs, like fuel for the generator and so on, but it could be an advantage with regards to food intake because you will have to consider which food is vital for the body and this could help with your health. However, we must note that whatever we are consuming must be in moderation.

What can women do with the upsurge of rape cases?

The upsurge of rape cases is unfortunate and highly unacceptable. Women should therefore be well guarded. We should look out for our girl-child and boy-child respectively. The lockdown has caused boredom and idleness, but it is not an excuse for indecent behavior. There is need to be more observant and we must have a support system of looking out for each other. If we observe or notice anything absurd, the onus is on us to speak up. The girl-child especially must be mindful of her movements. We must also use this opportunity to educate the boy-child on the consequences of rape. In this regard, there continued need for women to keep advocating the need for the government to actively implement laws that could reduce rape issues. Granted that the Nigerian government has made some efforts in this regard, but a lot more still need to be done by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the United Nations.

Why is there a rise in domestic violence in this period?

Domestic violence is a menace and an epidemic that needs radical, tactical approach. The societal subjugation of women is one norm that needs to be combated by our collective efforts. Women need to be well informed to understand their rights and seek avenues of redress in case of any abuse. There is also need for functional support. We must look out for each other. Where there is undue subordination of any woman, there is need to stand together and speak out against it. Silence will be tantamount to accepting such abuse. In the long run it will cause more harm than good. The boy-child needs to be educated to respect and appreciate women’s rights. We must say no to domestic violence.

What should the elderly do to keep fit?

Aging is inevitable and it is a beautiful stage of life that should be embraced with gratitude. However, for this stage of life to be enjoyed, it is important to cultivate a fitness-driven healthy lifestyle. We must be abreast with the fact that the elderly need to be deliberately active and understand what their health requires. They need eat lots of fruits and vegetables. They should maintain healthy sleep habits and engage the brain by reading, writing and also counselling. Age comes with experience and the positive aspects could be imparted into the younger generation. Also, we must remember to always be in a good frame of mind no matter the circumstances. Our mental stability is very important. In our quest to have the basic needs of life, family values, contentment and our happiness with self-love could help us navigate through. We can’t give what we don’t have. Ultimately, the most important key element is to trust and lean on God. Our spiritual life transcends into the physical. The lockdown is not lock up. Let’s keep a cheerful face.