Founder/General Overseer, World Evangelism Bible Church Incorporated (WEBIC), Prophet (Dr.) Samson Ayorinde, has said the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic will not end this year, but shall be checked.

He spoke to journalists in Lagos while giving his prophesy for Nigeria and indeed the world this year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said late last year that the pandemic would end in 2022.

Prophet Ayorinde dwelt on many areas involving humanity. He said the world should expect massive storms and flooding and landslides. He advised that prayers would minimize such casualties.

“The aviation authorities in Nigeria should be on alert to avert plane crashes this year. The officials must be vigilant. “Food scarcity would be experienced this year leading to inflation of food prices and starvation. But with prayers, this could be minimized. The government of Nigeria should put in more efforts to check insurgency in the North so as to allow access to farms.

According to him, “God provides food for the fish in the rivers and birds in the sky, therefore the children of God shall not lack”.

On security, Prophet Ayorinde said, “there would be some improvement in curtailing the excesses of Boko Haram but government should be more sincere and determined in this area.” He said, “our borders should witness more security alertness to check influx of foreign fighters into the country”.

On politics, Ayorinde said, “politicians should have the fear of God in avoiding bloodshed as we approach 2023 election year. I implore politicians to discard the policy of do-or-die approach by not shedding blood because doing so carries severe penalties from God on them and their families. I pray God would have mercy on Nigerians.”

He also spoke on the church monthly Holy Communion Service which he noted, comes up every first Sunday of the month, with the February 2022 edition coming up next month.

With him at the Press briefing was his wife and Co-Founder, Prophetess (Mrs.) Mercy Ayorinde, who said her contribution to her husband’s ministry was the “Operation Fruitfulness” programme which she started and has sustained for years.

On how she began the programme, Mrs. Ayorinde said: “I had the vision to commence it during a 30-day marathon praying and fasting session 21 years ago. I joined my husband who was observing a 40-day dry fasting. There were four women who were praying with me then. They were looking for the fruits of the womb. And God answered their prayers.

“I observed another 40 days marathon, it was on the 37th day that the angel of the Lord showed me in a dream, a new bulldozer. He gave me the key, asked me to operate it, which I did. I woke up, relayed the dream to my husband, it was from them he started calling me “Barrenness Bulldozer.

“Also, I had another 30-day marathon, where I dreamed of seeing baby’s bathtub placed on the altar. There were so many can openers inside it. I started giving them to women seeking babies. In the dream, I told them they should use the openers to unlock their wombs.

“I thank my husband for giving me the opportunity to play positive role in his ministry. This gesture boosts my spirituality and my “Operation Fruitfulness” programme. For instance, I prayed for a woman at our London branch who was 48 years old, married, but never got pregnant. The Lord intervened, she got pregnant. Personally, I named the baby Omolade, even though she was yet to be born. To God be the glory, the baby is in high school, equivalent of SS2 in Nigeria.

“This year, my prayer is to have barren women have four babies. I have dedicated twins and triplets”, Mrs. Ayorinde said.