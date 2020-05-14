Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has admitted that the coronavirus global health pandemic has greatly affected Nigerian football.

Speaking to Sun Sports in Abuja, the chief scribe at the NFF’s Sunday Dankaro House maintained, that apart from the severe impact on the Nigerian leagues, players who would have sought better career prospects and exposure abroad can no longer do so.

Speaking on the effects of the pandemic on the game in Nigeria, Dr Sanusi said: “The effect of the pandemic is very massive hit not only on Nigerian football but on the game globally. To start with, it grounded every football activities in the country.

“Apart from the fact that we could not continue with our leagues, which would have ended by now, the economic loss has been enormous. Again, there could be players that are matured to play at the domestic or professional leagues.

“If care is not taken, those players will never bounce back again from missing the opportunities that would have changed their lives. If you quantify the colossal damage that the pandemic has done to our football, you will know that it is massive.

“The other aspect is that, apart from the effects on the players, there are others earning their living through football. They have also lost their means of livelihood. Many that use football to ease tension through watching the game can not access it. Coronavirus has affected Nigerian football economically, health and socio-cultural wise,” he noted.