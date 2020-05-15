Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has admitted that the world health pandemic, Coronavirus, has greatly affected Nigeria football in many ways.
Speaking to Daily Sunsports in Abuja, the Chief scribe of the Sunday Dankaro House, maintained that apart from the severe impact on the Nigerian leagues, players who would have sought greener pastures in every part of the globe could not.
While speaking on the effects of the pandemic on the game in Nigeria, Dr Sanusi said: “the effect of
the pandemic is very massive not only on Nigeria football, but on the game globally. To start with, it grounded all football activities in the country.
“Apart from the fact that we could not continue with our leagues, which would have ended by now, the economic loss has been enormous. Again, there could be players who are matured to play at the domestic or professional leagues.
