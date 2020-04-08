Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State government has extended restriction of movements targetted against the spread of the novel coronavirus to April 30th.

Commissioner for Information, Abdullahi Bego, in a statement on behalf of COVID-19 State Prevention and Control Committee, said the shut down of the state local borders with other neighbouring states and restriction of movement announced since last week, shall be in force till 30th April.

“The stay-at-home and work-from-home directive for civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below has been extended to April 30th,” the government said.

It said the measure was to prevent the spread of the disease to the state from other parts of the country. Yobe shares local borders with Bauchi with six confirmed cases, Jigawa, Gombe and Borno states.

“These are measures that cut across sectors and domains and they are designed to ensure a holistic and comprehensive approach to protecting the people and maintaining the zero-case status of the state,” the government disclosed.

It urged people to continue to observe and implement all anti-coronavirus measures including social distancing, regular hand washing, and “excellent respiratory etiquette.”

The Yobe State COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee is led by the deputy governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana.