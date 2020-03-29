Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed the closure of the state’s borders from midnight starting Tuesday, March 31st March, to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus into the state.

The governor said this measure has become necessary following the spike in number cases of the virus in the country.

He expressed gratitude to God for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying that the state has recorded no confirmed cases.

A statement by the Press and Media Affairs aide to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, said the government has taken adequate measures by establishing isolation centres with equipment and constituting a committee on COVID-19.

He said a rapid response team has also been established to “closely monitor any suspicious case as we remain grateful that we have no single case up to this moment.”

The governor urged the people of the state to adhere to medical advice, to avoid overcrowded gatherings and to practice regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitisers.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and all relevant agencies for a collective approach to the fight against the pandemic. He also asked traders not to hoard essential commodities or to hike up prices that create additional hardships for the people.