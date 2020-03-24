Yobe State Government on Tuesday in Damaturu inaugurated 22-man taskforce committee to prevent outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in the state.

The Yobe State Governor, MaiMala Buni, represented by his Deputy, Idi Gubana, while inagurating the committee, said it would be chaired by the Deputy Governor.

Shortly after the inauguration, the committee’s secretary, Abdullahi Bego, who is also Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, highlighted some of the measures to be taken by the committee.

“Effective immediately, all state government employees from Grade level 12 downward should work from home, except Water Supply and Sanitation, Healthcare sectors, State Emergency Management Agency and Fire Service workers.

“Those are essential services that should continue to report to work,’’ he said.

He added that the committee would collaborate with both Muslim and Christian religious leaders to ensure that people comply with guidelines including social distancing at the various worship centres.

According to him, the committee will educate market leaders, road transport unions, and tricycle operators to ensure adequate sensitisation on the danger of COVID-19 and how to prevent an outbreak in the state.

The committee also advised the public across the state to wash their hands regularly, keep good hygiene and observe other medical advice.

“The committee will use local television and radio stations to inform the public on the signs and symptoms of the virus and the necessary measures to be taken as directed by healthcare personnel.

Bego advised that mass, social and political gatherings, including weddings, naming, and hand shaking should be minimised severely, while people should exercise social distancing as much as possible.

The commissioner also advised that people that came from any state that has a record of the virus outbreak should have a self-isolation for 14 days.

“Those that manifest symptoms and refused to isolate and report themselves, the state government will forcefully Quarantine those people, especially if they come from endemic areas,’’ he warned.

Other members of the committee include, Commissioner for Health as Deputy Chairman, Commissioner for Environment.

Others are the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), representative of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) among others.(NAN)