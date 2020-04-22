Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Some youths and security operatives have clashed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital over the destruction of some illegal structures at the Swali ultra-modern market.

The security subcommittee of the COVID-19 Task Force had on Sunday carried out the destruction of the illegal structures as part of efforts to enforce the social distancing policy in the state.

The destruction was sanctioned by the leadership of the market which accused the traders at the illegal structures of violating the social distancing policy.

However, some youths who used some of the illegal structures for their nefarious activities in the night took over the Ikoli Bridge and started hauling stones at security operatives providing cover for those destroying the structures.

Things took a turn for the worse when security operatives fired some shots and the youths also retaliated with gunshots causing pandemonium as people including journalists scampered for safety.

Reinforcement by security operatives with the inclusion of some soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force was able to bring the situation under control.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat in an interview said there was no shooting.

“Yes some youths at Swali attempted to prevent those working not to work. But the police stopped then. There was no shooting.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed two of its staff to Bayelsa to support the preparedness and response to COVID-19 in the state.

Though the state has not recorded any confirmed case, this has not stopped the task force headed by Governor Douye Diri to continue to make preparations towards the state response to the disease.

Investigations revealed that aside surveillance in the eight local government areas, 250,000 persons have been screened at the four entry points into the state.

Also the state towards meeting the required 350 bed tahrget to isolate confirmed cases has released N60million for the Bayelsa Medical University to prepare a 100-bed facility.

Already the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) has a 106-bed facility and the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa has a 22-bed facility within its premises.

Governor Diri has also directed the Ministry of Lands to give a suitable land to the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to build the South-South isolation centre.