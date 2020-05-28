As the Zamfara State House of Assembly resumes plenary on Thursday after two months’ recess due to the coronavirus, members have been urged to adhere to safety measures in the house.

Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, the Public Relations Officer of the house made the call in a statement in Gusau.

According to him, preventive measures against COVID-19, especially social distancing will be observed during the plenary as enshrined by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“After due considerations, the leadership of the house has no alternative than to reopen the chamber to embark on full legislative activities for the benefit of the people of the state.

“The legislative activities of the house will commence today, Thursday with the usual house plenary in the red chamber of the house.’’

Jafaru-Kaura said the leadership urged all members of the assembly and other legislative staff to be at the assembly complex for the plenary.

He said the general public would not be allowed to witness the sittings, adding that the changes were meant to safeguard the people and check spread of the virus. (NAN)