Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State government on Friday announced a total ban on all forms of public gathering of people and the closure of schools to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus to the state.

This was disclosed on Friday by the state Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tinau Anka while addressing journalists at the state Government House, Gusau.

The commissioner said the measure was to curb and complement the Federal Government’sbplan and also in pursuance of the resolutions adopted at the meeting of the governors of the North-West held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said the state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle convened a meeting of the relevant stakeholders in the state to take appropriate measures to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

“Specifically, Zamfara State Government has directed that all schools, both public and private, should be closed for a period of 30 days, beginning from Monday 23rd of March 2020. Similarly, all public gatherings are suspended until further notice,” he said.

He said traditional, religious and community leaders had been called upon to lend their support to these measures which are taken in good faith to promote public safety.

“We have seen the actions taken in Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran, where even mosques and religious centres are closed in order to prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” he said.

Anka said the Zamfara State Government had procured equipment for screening of passengers arriving in the state from other parts of the country which would be mounted in motor parks across the state.