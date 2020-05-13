Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State first lady Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle has commenced the distribution of palliative items to 5,000 vulnerable women and people with special needs to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state.

Speaking while flagging-off the distribution of the palliative items at the Government House, Gusau, the governor’s wife said the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable women and others to give them hope during this period of the Ramadan Fast.

Hajia Aisha assured that the gesture will continue to give hope and bring comfort to women and children in the state.

“It is my honour and privilege to commence the distribution of 5,000 packages of palliatives that contains assorted grains comprising rice, millet, wheat, maize, macaroni, spaghetti, and sugar,” the Zamfar first lady said.

She said the distribution is imperative due to the fact that in the past few weeks, many state governments including that of Zamfara have taken strict measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 among the people.

The Zamfara first lady added that her office will be channelling all its efforts towards providing relief packages to cushion the hardship on women and children who are most vulnerable at this critical time.

“On behalf of the entire women and children of this state, l would like to use this medium to express my gratitude to my husband, Governor Bello Matawalle, for providing palliatives to vulnerable groups in the state, amidst the lockdown,” she said.

Hajia Aisha appealed to people of the state to use Ramadan period to embark on special prayers and seek Allah’s intervention to end the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

The first lady assured that her pet project ‘Women Empowerment Programme” a cash-based transfer programme will now be geared towards providing palliatives for women across the 14 LGAs of the state.