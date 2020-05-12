Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Barrister Usman Nagogo today visited Zamfara -Sokoto boarder in Shinkafi local government area to assess the level of enforcement of the lockdown directives by security operatives.

Nagogo who is the Chairman of the Zamfara State Joint Taskforce on Emergency Response to COVID-19 said the visit was to ensure total compliance with the Federal Government directives on free and unhindered movement of food and agricultural inputs in and out of Zamfara state without compromising the security and health of the state.

He explained that the gesture was to ensure that essential commodities such as food items, petroleum products, drugs and medicament are made available in all nooks and crannies of the state and country during the lockdown period.

Nagogo commended the security operatives and charged them to ensure that the normal procedure of checking the health status of anybody coming in or going out of the state are strictly adhered with to curb the spread of Corona virus in the state.