Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman Zazzau Traditional Leaders Committee on Health and Salenken Zazzau, Dr Abdulkadir Bello Salanke, has disclosed that the new COVID-19 treatment facility at Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, is being overwhelmed by the rising number of patients from Zazzau Emirate.

Zazzau, who disclosed this during a sensitisation meeting organised by the emirate council on Thursday, said the meeting was called to further let people know that the virus was real and claiming lives.

The emirate council appealed to people of the emirate to observe the COVID-19 protocols and protect themselves from the disease.

The emirate council said Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital, Zaria, is already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

The Salenken Zazzau, who thanked Kaduna State Government for collaborating with Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) to provide a 20-bed facility for COVID-19 patients, disclosed that the new COVID-19 treatment facility at ABUTH, Zaria is being overwhelmed by the rising number of patients from Zazzau Emirate.

Briefing participants at the sensitisation meeting, the traditional title holder called on the people of Zazzau Emirate to take personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

He said that adhering to personal hygiene, washing hands with soap and running water and wearing of face masks in public as well as maintaining physical distance are the ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Salanke pointed out that ‘there is little that the enforcement of lockdown by security agents can do if people do not follow these protocols. The virus is real and claiming lives.’

According to Salanke, the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, decided to invite district heads and religious leaders for the sensitisation meeting because they are closer to the people and they will help in reinforcing the message.

The deputy director of Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Hamza Ibrahim Ikara, said COVID-19 has spread to nine local government areas, including Igabi, Chikun, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Soba, Giwa and Makarfi.

Ikara said the sensitisation took place in Zaria, not because it has the highest number of cases, but because it is the headquarters of Zazzau Emirate, which includes eight of the affected nine local government areas.