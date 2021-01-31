Renewable energy providers, ZOLA Electric has announced the donation of high-tech solar power systems to selected Lagos State Government-owned Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

The gesture, according to Zola Electric is part of its commitment to help fight the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic through the availability of 24-hour electricity supply to Nigerians everywhere – especially those in underserved and vulnerable communities.

The donations included its flagship product, ZOLA Infinity – the first lithium-ion battery-based hybrid power system in Africa, explicitly designed to incorporate solar electricity generation, energy storage, and power from the grid to deliver reliable 24-hour anywhere.

Also included are the uniquely packaged ZOLA Flex Power-1 units, containing grid charger/adapter, DC bulbs/strip lights, Solar Panel, Lithium-Ion battery unit and AC inverter for powering AC appliances.

Commenting on the intervention, the Acting Managing Director, ZOLA Electric Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Ashipa, said; “This donation is a gesture that takes into recognition that this pandemic has hit vulnerable communities disproportionately hard across the world.

As proponents of helping Nigeria bridge the huge energy deficit, we understand that inconsistent power delivery to rural communities, especially the primary care clinics, has left them exposed and unable to combat life-threatening diseases, particularly this ravaging virus.

This action aligns with our mission to ‘deliver Clean 24-Hour Power Anywhere’, and so we are confident that these high-tech solar systems, which have been installed at no cost, will enable the PHCs to stay connected and effectively serve their communities. Thus, we have trained the recipients to optimise the power systems’ output and ensure the community enjoys the ZOLA Electric premium technology’s full benefits.

We commend the Lagos State Government, led by the Incident Commander and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the effective management of the pandemic, as well as our colleagues in the private sector for collaborating with the government to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.”

ZOLA Electric is currently powering hospitals and health care centres across Ghana, Tanzania, Côte D’Ivoire and Rwanda with its ZOLA systems.