The Nigerian army Wednesday donated Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs), and other items needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19, in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), to its minister Musa Bello.

The items the army says are being distributed to the FCT, Ogun and Lagos States respectively as part of its cooperate responsibility to help

these states.

Items donated include 2,000 pieces of Face Masks, 1,000 hand sanitizers, 100 pairs of PPE, 1,000 pairs of hand gloves, liquid soaps and plastic containers.

Presenting the items, to the minister and his deputy, the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who described COVID-19, as a security threat to humanity, called on the public to join hands with government at all levels to

fight the pandemic.

Represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major-General Hamza Bature, at the occasion, Buratai, said the donations was to support the FCT authorities efforts in curbing the spread of the virus and maintaining an excellent civil-military relations.

Receiving the items, the minister who thanked Nigerian Army for identifying with residents of especially at this time when the FCT was battling the scourge, said the donations would go a long way to support those on the frontlines curtail the virus.