Information reaching the Cross River state ministry of health and the COVID – 19 response situation room has shown evidence of artificial scare created by some members of the fifth columnist who believe that by causing false scare, certain Local Governments will receive more funding and support than others or more attention than others

The public is by this notice requested to completely disregard this information as the are distractions in the fight against COVID -19. The false report revealed that two ladies who returned from Italy through Cameroon have died of Corona virus at Bomaji village in Eastern Boki after infecting some persons.

First we must clearly state that our dear state is COVID-19 Free and this has become a source of worry for some persons who believe by their speculations the state should have recorded several

cases. Some Persons have gone as far as signing and circulating false press release claiming it was undersigned by the Honorable Commissioner For Health or Chief Press Secretary to Governor, just in bid a to mislead the public and cause chaos.

As a responsive proactive Government under Sen Ben Ayade, we have always sent several samples of suspected case who meet the NCDC Criteria, last week all samples sent came back negative. we will continue to send samples if we find cases which meet the criteria.

Furthermore, Disease Surveillance and notifications Officers in Boki have been sent to follow up on the case and found same to be false as no previous medical history was suggestive of Corona Virus disease. NOT ALL DEATH THIS PERIOD IS FROM CORONA VIRUS!

Finally, the pro active world-renowned Governor of Cross River State Prof Ben Ayade has provided for taskforce in all the border communities, maned by Commissioners and their team members, working with security agencies to keep our borders closed to Cameroonians

Members of the public are advised not to panic or circulate false rumors, stay at home and ensure their hands are washed often as this will help keep our state COVID -19 free