The Edo Commissioner for Health, Mr Patrick Okundia, on Wednesday, said the state government would embark on total lockdown of the state when it became absolutely necessary.

Okundia told newsmen during the facility tour of the 12-bed isolation centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin that Edo was on partial lockdown at the moment.

“Edo state is bordered by several states, if Anambra and Delta put a lockdown on their borders, they have also blocked Edo state border.

“So, if the other states blocked their borders, we are already protected. but when it becomes absolutely necessary, we may take that decision for a complete lockdown,” he said.

Okundia said the 12-bed Isolation centre fully equipped with 13 ventilators was ready to handle any case adding that, another 28-bed Isolation centre was near completion.

“This is a small facility, it has a capacity to accommodate six male, six female and the reason the governor decided to expand to a bigger facility here is to accommodate more patients.

“The new isolation centre has 28-bed capacity, with two large wards with four private wards,” he added.

According to him, the centre has been ready for about three weeks now, the only thing is that there is no patient yet and, currently, all the personnel are undergoing facility training.

He noted that the state government would be using the Stella Obasanjo Hospital and Ogbe Nursing Home as holding centres for patients who did not have any symptoms but tested positive.

On the two new Coronavirus cases in the state, he said the state was waiting for information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to begin contact tracing. (NAN)