As part of efforts to assist the government in curtailing the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and make people stay at home, the executive members of Epe Club 70’s has distributed relief packages to vulnerable people in Epe community.

The move according to the Club will go a long in cushioning the effects of the lockdown on the beneficiaries.

Speaking with journalists during the distribution, Epe Club 70’s President, Mr. Ibrahim Sanuth, said the Club was able to identify with various individuals within the division that could benefit from the gesture

Sanuth said the palliatives would relieve them of the economic pangs during the ‘Stay-at-Home’ period.

He said that the support was also to ensure that people were not too burdened by the closure of businesses and trade, thus disrupting their source of income.

He said, “The untold effects of the lockdown is obvious. It affects the economy. Here in Epe, it has also affected our living standards as fishing which remains the main occupation has been altered. Not just in Epe alone but the State as well as the nation in general.

“Even the foodstuffs stocked in the house by some individuals have been exhausted. It is against this backdrop that the club decided in its little way to assist the needy and the poor so as to relieve them of the economic pangs during this ‘Stay-at-Home’ period.”

Sanuth further disclosed that the interest of the people had always been the utmost aim of the Club.

“In the recent past, we had made donations to Epe General Hospital and floated various empowerment programmes to support our people,” he said.

Sanuth advised the people of Epe not to be in a hurry to go out, rather, they should exercise patience and abide by the directive of the State Government.

” I pray it will be over soon by the special grace of Allah,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr Hassan Adelaja, the Vice President of Epe Club 70’s reiterated that the packages were mainly for the vulnerable.

Adelaja said contacts of those to benefit from the packages were collated and distributed door to door in line with the social distancing policy of the government.

He showered encomiums on the Lagos State Government for successfully concluding the first phase of the stimulus package and looked forward to the second phase.

This, Adelaja stressed would allow many people to be reached during the period.

“I emplore everyone to stay home and stay safe. Well-meaning individuals in the society should also be supportive in this regard,” he advised.

Mrs Olabisi Kawojue, a beneficiary commended the efforts of the Lagos State Government for doing all they could to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

She also thanked the club members for their benevolent act.

Mrs Edu Mabayemije, another beneficiary expressed gratitude for being remembered by the club. She prayed for God’s protection and blessings on all.

Some of the items distributed included; rice, beans, garri, tomato paste among other items.