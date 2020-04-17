A lawmaker, Chief Paul Nnajiofor, who represents Nkanu East, in the Enugu State House of Assembly, on Friday distributed food items and cash to his constituents as palliatives to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order.

The items distributed included: bags of rice, cantons of noodles and hand sanitisers as well as presentation of cash worth more than N250,000 shared among the indigent constituents.

Launching distribution of the items in Mbulu-Owoh community near Enugu, Nnajiofor, said that the beneficiaries were indigent constituents drawn from the four development centres in his constituency.

He said that the distribution of the food items was part of his efforts to alleviate the plight of his people in this COVID-19 lockdown and other measures put in place to contain spread of the coronavirus in the state.

“We have been on this project since March 25 trying to help the poor.

“The essence of blessing that God has blessed us with is to bless others; I am reaching out to my people based on the resources available,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that the gesture was to complement Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s humanitarian work, adding that he had given over 200 families in the constituency money, food, hand sanitisers among other palliatives.

“Today we are trying to reach out the four development centres in Nkanu East, using about 215 households as direct beneficiaries to cushion the effect of the lockdown and stay-at-home,’’ he said.

The lawmaker, who lauded his constituents for keeping with social distancing protocols and other measures to fight the virus, charged them to continue to support the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi.

Speaking on the COVID-19 outreach by the lawmaker, Rev. Monday Okoh, a pastor with the Assemblies of God Church in Mbulu-Owoh, described the gesture as ‘unprecedented in the history of the area.’

He urged those in better positions to emulate Nnajiofor by remembering the less privileged around them.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Regina Nnaji, thanked Nnajiofor for his benevolence, adding: “God will continue to bless him.”

“I thank God for using Honourable Nnajiofor to put smiles on my face in this trying time,’’ Nnaji, who got some edible items and cash, said. (NAN)