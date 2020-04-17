The Defence Head Quarters (DHQ), on Friday said it donated two military laboratories to carry out tests for the novel coronavirus in the country.

The laboratory located in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), include the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and Nigerian Air Force Reference Laboratory in Lagos.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known at a briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Enenche, while giving an update on the preparedness of the Nigerian Armed Forces on the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterated its preparedness to provide all required assistance to civil authorities at all levels. He said the military has so far donated 21 of its hospitals across the country and called on the public to co-operate with the security agencies to ensure that the lockdown is effective.

He assured that the Nigerian military would continue to provide the minimum necessary force to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, to checkmate the nefarious activities of criminals wanting to take advantage of the lockdown order.

On the progress so made by the military in curbing the virus, Enenche said: “In line with the effort of the Nigerian Military along with other MDAs of the FGN to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, I am to restate the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to provide all required assistance to civil authorities at all levels. It is worthy to point out here that all the six geopolitical zones are covered by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, that is Army, Navy and Air Force formations by the 21 designated isolation centres. Further to this, the 80 trained medical personnel are already deployed at our formations for engagement. In addition, Personal Protective Equipment have been provided. The highpoint of our level of preparation towards supporting the FGN to tackle COVID-19 pandemic is the provision of 2 military laboratories to carry out tests for corona virus. These are the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and Nigerian Air Force Reference Laboratory in Lagos.

“Hence, the high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages the public to strive to abide by the guidelines provided by the government on preventive measures against contracting the coronavirus. Key among which is the instruction on lockdown given by the Federal and various state overnments. This will ensure that appropriate actions are taken by the relevant agencies to indentify and manage cases promptly in order to prevent community transmission. Therefore, the Nigerian Military reiterates that, the essence of this measure is for the good of all Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country. Thus, all are kindly requested to co-operate with the security agencies to ensure that the lockdown is effective.

“At this juncture, I must state clearly that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is to provide the minimum necessary force to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, to checkmate the nefarious activities of criminals wanting to take advantage of patriotic and loyal citizens, who are observing the lockdown directive. Consequently, all criminally-minded individuals are hereby warned to desist from disturbing the peace of other citizens of the country. Otherwise, they will be tackled appropriately in line with the principles of Internal Security Operations and Rules of Engagement, in order to ensure the security of lives and property of peace-loving Nigerians.

“In view of this, the public is requested to provide credible information to law enforcement agents on criminal activities in their neighbourhoods, to enable them nip their plans in the bud. Furthermore, there should be no panic if increased military presence is noticed in the public domain. Finally, the high command of the Nigerian Military hereby assures the citizens that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is resolute and committed to the security of lives and property of the populace