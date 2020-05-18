Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for next year’s Anambra State Governorship election, Chief Ike Oligbo (‘Ike Edeke’) has donated the sum of N1 million to the party as part of his contribution to aid the people of the state in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Oligbo said that he joins other stakeholders and party faithful in donating to the party’s coffers to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on ordinary citizens.

The political aspirant said that apart from the cash donation to the state party, he had earlier distributed bags of rice, hand sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves to the people of Umuoji community.

The Chair of the Anambra PDP Palliative Committee, Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, said that the party had received donations from many party stakeholders and members and would be committing the sum of N125 million as a palliative for the people of the southeastern state.

She commended Chief Oligbo and other party members for their contributions towards reducing the hardship of disadvantaged people in the state, promising that the funds raised would be used judiciously.

‘We, the PDP family in Anambra State, sincerely thank you for abiding by the rules and regulations prescribed by the federal and state governments in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,’ she said in her remark.

‘We thank our heroes and heroines in the field, our health care workers, who are at the forefront of this fight. We mourn our compatriots who have lost their lives to this pandemic. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones. May God comfort and strengthen you and us all.

‘We equally appreciate the Anambra State PDP leadership, legislators and stakeholders and other well-meaning Ndi-Anambra in different communities, who, in spite of the difficult times, made noticeable and laudable sacrifices to help reduce the hardship experienced by our people in different towns and villages across the state.

‘This COVID-19 pandemic calls for synergy by all stakeholders as the pandemic requires all of us to work together as a family because it neither respects political position, tribal origin and religious affiliation nor has it any form of sentiments whatsoever. It affects all of us same way and manner and we all must fight it together as a family and for humanity.

‘While we know that the federal government and the Anambra State government will and have been doing a lot to help the people restart their lives, we in PDP Anambra deem it imperative as a party and as a people to, once again, rise up and support our people, especially the most vulnerable ones, to get back on their feet. We are, therefore, committing the sum of N125 million towards this purpose,’ Mrs Onyemelukwe stated.