A man was on Tuesday given life sentence by a German court for fatally shooting a petrol station employee over a dispute about pandemic-mandated mask rules.

The regional court found the 50-year-old man guilty of murder for the crime in the town of Idar-Oberstein in September 2021.

Enraged after a 20-year-old petrol station employee had refused to sell him a beer on the grounds that he wasn’t wearing a mask, he had returned to the station with a gun and shot the young man.

The mother of the murder victim was a joint plaintiff in the trial that took place in the western German town of Bad Kreuznach.

The killer is a German national with no previous police record, he had confessed to the killing.

Following his arrest, he reportedly said he had long felt burdened by pandemic restrictions and had decided to take a stand. (dpa/NAN)