Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman have been ruled out of Leicester City’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium today.

The attack-minded duo have not been included in the last two matchday squads announced by manager Brendan Rodgers, missing the trip to Napoli for the Europa League and the Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Iheanacho and Lookman are among the group of players who tested positive for coronavirus or are generally not well.

The Foxes have been hit hard by an injury crisis before the visit of Tottenham Hotspur with as many as nine first team player including the Nigerian pair unavailable for selection due to Covid and medical issues.

Leicester City asked the Premier League to call off the game but they were not granted any dispensation.

Providing a squad update at the pre-match press conference, Rodgers said: “It’s a similar group of players that have been out that will continue to be out.

“Daniel Amartey is back. He’s only just returned after a period of time out, so we can’t consider him to start the game, but apart from that, it will be the same squad minus Jonny and çağs.”

