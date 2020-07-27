Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Just a few days after the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, tested positive for COVID-19, one of his commissioners and some unnamed members of his cabinet have also tested positive for the virus.

Some of the infected members include the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, who had announced his positive status on Twitter on Sunday night and had commenced a period of isolation, others remained unnamed.

Confirming the incident during the COVID-19 task force media briefing, the Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, disclosed that the Attorney-General and some unnamed members of the cabinet had tested positive for coronavirus.

She explained that as a physician it was against the ethics of the profession to disclose the identity of COVID-19 patients but said, ‘those tested positive have the liberty to announce it on their own.’

Yaya-Kolade added that the Governor was doing fine and in good spirit, she enjoined the people to comply with the laid down guidelines and protocols stipulated to further curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

‘As you are aware that the commissioner for justice announced his status on twitter and I can tell you that there are other members of the cabinet that are also positive but I must say that they are at liberty to disclose or keep to themselves for obvious reasons,’ the Commissioner said.

Yaya-Kolade who disclosed that the state has 67 active cases said, ‘all our patients are doing fine including the Governor. They are responding to treatment and we have no problem with them.’

The Coordinator of the state COVID-19 task force, Professor Bolaji Aluko, added that no fewer than 160 face mask violators were arrested last week when the full enforcement commenced in the State.

Aluko stated that ‘the government would continue the strict enforcement of the use of face mask to safeguard the lives of people in the State.’