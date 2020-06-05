Benjamin Babine, Abuja
The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has disclosed that over 14,000 active students have enrolled in its virtual learning academy.
He made this known at a Virtual Conversation organised by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), on the Socio-Economic and Political Impact of COVID19 on Telecom and ICT sector in Nigeria.
He explained that these active students are learning 47 different courses cut across emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and many more in Academy.
The event was well attended by key stakeholders within and outside the shores of Nigeria, as they deliberated on how the Coronavirus crisis affected the economy and ways to cope with the impact using ICT.
Abdullahi said it was under the directive of the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy that the Agency conceptualised, executed and launched a NITDA Virtual Learning platform with the aim to help engage young citizens to spend their time meaningfully and learn new technologies.
Despite the effect of the virus in all sectors, Abdullahi remains hopeful the crisis which forced people to change behaviour and adapt to new habits will be soon become a thing of a past.
“Coronavirus has forced us to change our behaviour and adapt to new habits. New trends have emerged, we do everything remotely; working, learning, meeting, workshops, zoom party, e-wedding, and so on”, he noted.
“We are working with 150 farmers to start the pilot project, because the agriculture value chain contributed the highest percentage to our GDP and ICT as an enabler can help boost its projection,” he added.
