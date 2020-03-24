Chinelo Obogo

Aero Contractors has responded to the concerns raised by Governnor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who announced that he had gone into self isolation after shaking the hands of Mohammed Abubakar who also boarded Aero’s airliner. Mohammed, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus.

In a statement, the airline said Mohammed wore a face mask throughout the flight and had limited contact with other passengers and crew.

After it emerged on Monday that Mr. Abubakar had been infected with the virus, Governor Mohammed, announced that he would be self isolating because he had been on the same aero flight with the former VPs son and both men shook hands.

However, the airline responded, saying that it adopted strict measures to check every passenger that was processed from the terminal which included the use of sanitisers and temperatures checks and anyone who had high temperature was referred to the Port Health Authority.

“We understand that the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who is one of our esteemed customers, mentioned that he met the son of the former vice president of Nigeria, Mohammed Abubakar, on a flight operated by us, in a statement he made available to the media.

“We wish to state that in the past three weeks, the management of the domestic terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos known as MMA2, adopted some strict measures to check every passengers that is processed from the terminal and these include the same use of sanitisers and temperatures checks and anyone whose temperature rises above ( a certain debree) is referred to the Port Health Authority.

“On our own we have adopted safe measures to protect our passengers. We disinfect our aircraft before and after every flight, we also ensure that our customers are given hand sanitizer prior to boarding and check their temperature.These steps are measures we have taken in accordance with international standards.

“Furthermore, the son of the former vice president resident wore a face mask throughout the flight, which is not unusual in the present circumstances and had limited contact in the flight with other passengers and crew. We, therefore, wish to assure the traveling public and our esteemed customers that we continue to take every measure to ensure that all our aircraft are safe from the pandemic, COVID-19.

“Please be assured, we have and we always protect every passengers that flies with us from any kind of exposure to this dangerous virus,” the statement read.