Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Government on Saturday, April 4, took delivery of the first batch of medical supplies ordered from Turkey for the treatment of those infected with COVID19 which was flown in onboard Air Peace aircraft.

Insider sources disclosed that Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number, 5N-BWI left Nigeria early Saturday morning for the seven hours flight to Turkey and was able to lift the supplies and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday night.

A source also disclosed that this was the first batch of the medical supplies from the Federal Government, noting that the airline would leave for China today (Monday) for another batch of medical supplies from the government.

“Air Peace will also deliver another batch supplies for the Nigerian government. It will leave for Beijing on Monday for 15 hours non-stop flight to China with its Boeing 777 ER with registration number 5N-BVE, ” the source said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, on behalf of the airline gave kudos to the Federal Government for its efforts to rid the nation of coronavirus disease, noting that government is way ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus.

“The management of Air Peace commends the Federal Government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies, preventing the spread of the virus and also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic. This shows that government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared than the governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus,” Olajide said.